Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.25, approximately 13,378 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 622,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

