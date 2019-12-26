GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,309.00

Shares of GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,309 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,272 ($16.73), with a volume of 796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlobalData from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 892.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

