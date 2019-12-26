Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.54. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,162,649 shares.

Specifically, CEO James Monroe III bought 221,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $86,426.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,454,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,266 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

