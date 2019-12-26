GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of TECH stock opened at A$82.40 ($58.44) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$76.29.

