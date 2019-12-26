GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) were up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.30 and last traded at $140.30, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38,362% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.20.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GN STORE NORD A/ADR will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.