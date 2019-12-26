GoHelpFund Achieves Market Cap of $18,762.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $18,762.00 and approximately $28,612.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.