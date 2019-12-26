Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Up 5.2%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.47, approximately 713,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 738,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 670,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 225,855 shares during the period.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

