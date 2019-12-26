Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 61,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 430,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.