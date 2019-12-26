Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3499 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

GEM stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

