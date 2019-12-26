Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2173 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

