Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20.

