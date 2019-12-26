Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDNA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

