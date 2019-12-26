Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1266 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.