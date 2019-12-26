Golos Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Golos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. Golos has a market cap of $288,272.00 and $233.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golos has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Golos

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 184,551,453 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

