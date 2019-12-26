Gordon Frank Colenso Banham Acquires 14,250 Shares of Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

HSP stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million and a PE ratio of -19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.50. Hargreaves Services plc has a 1-year low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.21).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

