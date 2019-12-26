Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 255,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

