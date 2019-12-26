Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,152,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 212,471 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

