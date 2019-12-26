Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 19.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s share price traded up 19.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73, 208,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 831% from the average session volume of 22,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides cloud system resolution, financial consulting services and corporate accounting services. The Company operates and provides a range of business solution services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia, with an initial focus on Hong Kong, China and Malaysia.

