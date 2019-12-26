GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of GTEC Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 14,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 49,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes ultra-premium cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

