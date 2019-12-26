GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 127,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.16. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

