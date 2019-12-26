Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives €33.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.79 ($39.29).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLAG. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ETR HLAG remained flat at $€75.00 ($87.21) during trading hours on Friday. 21,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.30. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 52-week high of €79.60 ($92.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.20 and a 200-day moving average of €56.77.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

