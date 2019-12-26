Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 8.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, approximately 5,531,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,176,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,337,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 2,511,622 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,029,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 594,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

