Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Critical Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -1,107.97% -86.88% -38.09% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 4 2 0 2.33

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 245.79%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million 106.76 -$27.37 million ($25.65) -0.80 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 11.56 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -0.55

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.