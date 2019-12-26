Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Up 13.3%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, 520,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 701,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

About Harte Gold (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

