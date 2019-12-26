Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,910.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $35,910.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.01749509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.02590239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00554106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00633362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058835 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00386150 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,227,024 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

