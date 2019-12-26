HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post $62.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. HealthStream posted sales of $59.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $253.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. 1,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,190. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HealthStream by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

