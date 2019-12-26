HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Up 0.5%

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.26, approximately 4,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 49,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

