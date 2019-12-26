Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €114.90 ($133.60) and last traded at €114.10 ($132.67), approximately 56,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €113.70 ($132.21).

A number of analysts have commented on HOT shares. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.43 ($156.31).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.46.

Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

