Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.91, 6,350 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.44.

About Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

