Hush (HUSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $281.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Hush has a market cap of $316,921.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00383148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00087556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.