HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.16

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get HYPERA S A/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

About HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for HYPERA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYPERA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.