IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.33.

IAC opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $168.57 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after buying an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after buying an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

