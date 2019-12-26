ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, approximately 481 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

ILIAD S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

