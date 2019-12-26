Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Up 11%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.