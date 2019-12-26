Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 828,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 772,109 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inflarx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

The stock has a market cap of $112.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

