ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.26 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

