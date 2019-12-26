Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.47

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.466 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOIN opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

