Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Trading Up 0.3%

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.91, 1,370 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period.

