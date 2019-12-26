Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) has been given a C$11.50 price target by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.76 on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a market cap of $256.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

