Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 2.89 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 526.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company has a market capitalization of $231,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

About HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.