Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 5,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,246. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $187.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,433.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,284,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,350,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Insulet by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

