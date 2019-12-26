Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Acquires 32 Shares

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott bought 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($197.00).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 41 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £152.11 ($200.09).

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.83. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 271.10 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 465 ($6.12). The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

