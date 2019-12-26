International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,428. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $110,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,473,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,809,804,000 after buying an additional 176,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,843,000 after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

