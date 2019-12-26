Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,924 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,879% compared to the average daily volume of 501 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,277,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,968,000 after acquiring an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after acquiring an additional 235,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.