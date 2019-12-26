iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $36.16 on Thursday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

