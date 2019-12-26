iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.37

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3679 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

