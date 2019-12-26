iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.56

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5611 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of HAUD opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

