iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:HEWI)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of HEWI opened at $18.70 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

