iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) to Issue $0.58 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5753 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:HEWP opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $22.89.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.