iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4212 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

HEWU stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

